MICHAEL Flynn was tonight crowned sports personality of the year at the inaugural South Wales Argus Sports Awards.

Newport County AFC manager Flynn received the accolade after masterminding the club’s great escape from League Two relegation last May.

He is now trying to guide the Exiles into League One on the back of a great start to the season, which included a run to the FA Cup fourth round.

A panel of judges deemed Flynn worthy of the accolade ahead of Dragons captain and Wales second row Cory Hill and IBF world featherweight champion Lee Selby.

Hill also missed out on the Dragons player of the year gong to hooker Elliot Dee, while defender Ben White was voted Newport County AFC player of the year.

Meanwhile, Flynn’s achievements in 2017 also saw him named the professional sports personality of the year at a Celtic Manor awards ceremony celebrating the great and good of Gwent sport.

British athletics legend and former Olympic 100m champion Linford Christie was the event’s guest speaker, on a night which saw a total of 14 awards handed out.

Joining Christie was Newport’s Winter Olympian Mica Moore, fresh from her successful campaign in Pyeongchang alongside bobsleigh teammate Mica McNeill.

Also celebrating at the Celtic Manor was Valley Taekwondo Academy’s Ben Meyrick, who was named young sports personality of the year.

He came out on top ahead of fellow finalists Morgan Lucas and Amy Oliver, both from Valleys Gymnastics Academy, in a hotly-contested category.

Islwyn Running Club’s Kay Dixon was a contender in two categories – volunteer of the year and coach of the year – and got the nod in the latter.

Dixon’s work helping amateur runners achieve their goals clearly impressed the judges, as she beat Newport Harriers’ Darryn McAtee and Usk Junior Football Club’s Rikki Knight to first prize.

Caitlin Hooper prevailed in a two-horse race for the junior coach of the year honour, the Tillery Dragons Netball Club mentor overcoming the challenge of Torfaen Academy of Gymnastics’ Zoe Davies.

Up and coming Newport Harriers athlete Remi Adebiyi was crowned grassroots sports personality and Valleys Gymnastics Academy’s Bethany Paull scooped the disability sports performer gong.

The volunteer award went to Graham Jones, the Pontypool United RFC kit man who has worked tirelessly for the club over the past two decades.

Reg Jewitt has been at the heart of Lliswerry AFC since the late 1970s and remains a key part of the club at the age of 84.

His work over a number of years saw him receive the outstanding services to sport in Gwent award.

The efforts of clubs and teams was also recognised in three categories.

Pontypool United RFC first XV landed the senior team of the year honour, Cwmbran Town AFC Under-13s were junior team of the year and Valleys Gymnastics Academy edged out Torfaen Academy of Gymnastics and First Steps, Pontypool to the community club of the year prize.

Full list of award winners:

County Player of the Year - Ben White

Dragons Player of the Year - Elliot Dee

Volunteer of the Year - Graham Jones

Junior Coach of the Year - Caitlin Hooper

Coach of the Year - Kay Dixon

Community Club of the Year - Valleys Gymnastics Academy

Junior Team of the Year - Cwmbran Town AFC Under-13s

Senior Team of the Year - Pontypool United RFC

Outstanding Services to Sport in Gwent - Reg Jewitt

Disability Sports Performer of the Year - Bethany Paull

Grassroots Sports Personality of the Year - Remi Adebiyi

Young Sports Personality of the Year - Ben Meyrick

Professional Sports Personality of the Year - Michael Flynn

Sports Personality of the Year - Michael Flynn