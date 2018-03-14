A CLOSED road and bust water main is causing widespread disruption around Pengam.

Welsh Water are on site dealing with a burst water main which requires works to be carried out with temporary traffic lights.

In the same area, a vehicle has damaged the railway bridge and the road is currently closed.

Network Rail and Gwent Police are currently on site.

As a result, Arriva Trains Wales are transporting passengers between Bargoed and Ystrad Mynach by bus in both directions until further notice.

Caerphilly County Borough Council have asked people to use alternative routes wherever possible.