A CLOSED road and bust water main is causing widespread disruption around Pengam.
Welsh Water are on site dealing with a burst water main which requires works to be carried out with temporary traffic lights.
In the same area, a vehicle has damaged the railway bridge and the road is currently closed.
Network Rail and Gwent Police are currently on site.
#Pengam - Road transport is operating between Ystrad Mynach and Bargoed, in place of cancelled trains.— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) March 14, 2018
As a result, Arriva Trains Wales are transporting passengers between Bargoed and Ystrad Mynach by bus in both directions until further notice.
⚠️Service update: Following a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at #Pengam disruption is expected until 13:30.— Arriva Trains Wales (@ArrivaTW) March 14, 2018
🚃 Train service Rhymney - Bargoed
🚍 Bus service Bargoed - Ystrad Mynach
🚃Train service Ystrad Mynach - Penarth
Caerphilly County Borough Council have asked people to use alternative routes wherever possible.
