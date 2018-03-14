A MOTORIST, who led police officers on an early morning high speed pursuit through Newport, has been jailed.

Harrison Bailie, 26, of Castell Coch Drive, Newport, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, March 14 after pleading guilty to one count of dangerous driving.

Prosecuting, Gareth James told the court that Bailie was spotted by police travelling through a red light at around 2.15am on Wednesday, July 5 at the Harlequin roundabout in Newport.

“A BMW that was driven by this defendant went through a red light and did not stop,” said Mr James.

“The BMW then sped away from the police, heading towards Newport.”

The officers then followed Bailie’s BMW, going past the Old Green roundabout and heading towards Chepstow Road and Caerleon Road.

The court heard that officers in both marked and unmarked police cars struggled to keep up with the BMW.

Mr James described Baillie’s driving as “at high speed through other traffic calming measures” and that the officers could see sparks coming from the car.

Among the tactics to evade the police from Bailie was a three-point turn, travelling the wrong way down one-way streets and going past two no entry signs during the chase.

“The speed of the defendant was in excess of the 30mph speed limit,” said Mr James, but he added there was no record of Bailie’s top speed.

Bailie, and a passenger who has not been identified, got out of the car, where the driver was arrested by police, the court heard.

“There was cannabis in the defendant’s system,” said Mr James, but added the “level was unknown”.

“During his interview with police, he said he thought he went through an amber, not a red,” said Mr James.

Mr James said that no distance was calculated for the pursuit, but estimated it was around five miles.

He added that Bailie had one previous conviction for a dissimilar matter in 2012.

Defending, Kathryn Lane said Bailie was remorseful for his actions and described them as “foolish” and “dangerous”.

She added that he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, showing “a clear level of responsibility that he takes for his behaviour”.

“His actions were thoroughly foolish, and he accepts they were thoroughly dangerous,” said Miss Lane, “He is ashamed.

“He simply wishes he had not done this.”

A character reference written on Bailie’s behalf described the actions as “out-of-character”, the court heard.

Miss Lane told the court that Bailie had issued with mental health and took the cannabis as a method of self-medication as he was unable to get hold of his normal liquid medication.

The barrister added that Bailie was deemed a “low risk of re-offending” and a “low risk of serious harm to others”.

Concluding, recorder Richard Williams said that Bailie took the police on a pursuit at high speed through a built-up area of Newport.

“You put the lives of people in danger,” said Mr Williams, “You put officers who protect peoples’ lives in danger.”

Mr Williams handed down a sentence of eight months for dangerous driving, adding Bailie will be released on licence midway through his term.

He has been banned from driving for two years, three months and 30 days and must take an extended test when re-applying for a licence.