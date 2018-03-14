THOUSANDS of pounds have been raised in memory of a much-loved Usk teen who died in a car crash last year.

Ashley Thomas, 19, died in an incident in Mitchell Troy Road near Monmouth, on December 27 with more than 400 people paying tribute at his funeral.

At the time, Reverend Julian Gray read out words from Mr Thomas’ mother, Olwyn Thomas, who spoke of her son's “kind and caring” nature and their “special bond”.

Following several fundraising events, family members visited Wales Air Ambulance staff on March 12 to present the charity with a cheque for £2,712.85.

Mum Olwyn gave a “special thankyou” to friends and family who gave donations at the funeral service and Usk Conservative Club for their charity event.

She also thanked staff and customers at the One Stop convenience store in Usk for supporting a collection and the Usk Young Farmers for donating their pantomime proceeds.

“I decided to donate the money to the air ambulance as when Ashley was at school he did a project on the charity," she said.

“The Thomas family would like to thank everyone for all the donations and we will continue to collect at future events coming up with everything raised going to the air ambulance.”

As previously reported, Joe Stevens paid tribute to Ashley saying he could not have asked for a better friend.

“I won’t have another friend like Ashley. He was a one-off,” he said.

Friend Simon Cook also described Mr Thomas as a “great guy” who "was always happy."

"He put others before himself. I am going to miss him,” he said.

Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene of the crash last year which involved a black Ford Fiesta but didn’t convey Ashley to hospital at the time.

“When Ash had his accident the Wales Air Ambulance did attend but he died at the scene," his mum added.

“We could need them at any time really. It’s a very worthwhile cause.Ashley was a very well thought of young man and we’re so happy with the donations, it’s been amazing.”

Wales Air Ambulance community coordinator Steffan Anderson-Thomas also said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the family who have raised these lifesaving funds for Wales Air Ambulance.

“The tragic circumstances they have suffered is heart-breaking and our thoughts are with them. Every year Wales Air Ambulance attends approximately 2,500 missions, their support will help keep us flying across Wales.”