THREE brothers have been able to raise the funds for their mum’s funeral thanks to the generous donations that flooded their JustGiving page.

On Tuesday, the Argus ran story about three teenagers who were trying to raise £3,000 for their mum’s funeral, Sharon Lee, who died on Wednesday, March 7 after a large tumour in her lung spread to her brain and then down her spine and bones, leaving her paralysed on the right side of her body.

Ms Lee’s son, Paul, said her mum, 53, hadn’t planned for a funeral and they didn’t have money to pay for one, so they decided to set up a JustGiving page. Since Tuesday, they have been inundated with donations – both small and large – and have been able to raise enough funds for the funeral.

The 19-year-old said: “We are really grateful and we would like to thank everybody for their generosity.

“It has taken a massive weight off our shoulders as we didn’t know how we would be able to afford it. It has really helped us.”

The biggest donation to the page came from Neil Probert, the owner of Newport-based business Johnson & Phillips, who donated £1,120.

Mr Probert said their story really touched his heart as his father died when he was 20, which affected him in a big way.

He added: “It stroke a chord, I could understand what they are going through.

“You can tell they are nice kids and I am glad I could help. If the donations had been very low, I would have paid for it all.”

Mr Lee, from the Baneswell area of Newport, said they haven't confirmed the arrangements for the funeral yet, adding they will be going to the funeral home today.

As previously reported in the Argus, the brothers were trying to raise funds for the most basic funeral.

Mr Lee, a police cadet, said himself and his 18-year-old brother Peter, are managing to cope, but his 13-year-old brother Leeroy is finding it harder.

He continued: “She was a caring and protective mum. Towards the end, she became really funny.”

To donate, visit their page bit.ly/2HrCaXY