A DRUG dealer from Cwmbran who tried to sell bags of cannabis worth £90 while in arrears with his landlord has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Ryan Hall, 23, of Fallowfield, Fairwater, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, March 14.

Prosecuting, Gareth James told the court that Hall’s phone - an iPhone - was “interrogated” by police officers, after receiving information about the possibility of drug dealing.

They uncovered an identical text message sent out to various different numbers, the court heard.

He added the subject of the text was the cannabis that he had in his possession.

"There were nine one gram bags, in total worth £90," said Mr James, adding Hall had a set of scales and a grinder also.

"He was arrested and taken into custody," said Mr James.

The court heard that Hall gave a "no comment" interview but only confirmed that the drugs belonged to him.

"He was released under investigation," said Mr James, before Hall was charged with the matter.

The court heard that Hall had appeared in the magistrates court for a similar matter where he was found to have 20 bags of cannabis in his possession and had overlapped with the offending of the crown court matter.

Defending, Scott Bowen had complied with previous orders made in the lower courts, notably a curfew order.

“He was selling to fund his own habit, said the barrister.

“He wants to put this behind him,” said Mr Bowen, adding that Hall was working as a shopfitter with his father, three to five days per week.

Mr Bowen added that due to his rental arrears, Bron Afon, his social landlord, have been threatening him and his partner with eviction.

Concluding, recorder Richard Williams said the matter was “squarely in category three” regarding the sentencing guidelines for street dealing.

Hall received an eight-month term, suspended for 12 months, for the count of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Mr Williams ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis and ordered Hall to pay £365 - £250 in prosecution costs and a statutory surcharge of £115 – at a rate of £25 a week, factoring his rental arrears.