AN INVESTIGATION into the death of a British spy whose body was found in a sports bag in 2010 should be re-opened in light of the alleged Russian attack in Salisbury, Islwyn MP Chris Evans has said.

The body of Welshman Gareth Williams was found in a bag in a London safe house in 2010. Although an inquest found his death was “unnatural and likely to have been criminally mediated", a Metropolitan Police investigation found it was “probably an accident".

But, in light of the attack earlier this month in which former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were left in a critical condition after being poisoned with a nerve agent, Labour MP Mr Evans has called for Mr Williams' case to be re-opened.

Theresa May has said it is “highly likely” Russia was involved in the attack in Salisbury, and has expelled 23 Russian diplomats from the UK.

Addressing the prime minister in Parliament this week Mr Evans said: “In 2010, Gareth Williams, a British security employee, was found naked and decomposing in a padlocked holdall.

“The coroner ruled that it was an unlawful killing, and that a professional contortionist would not have been able to get out of the bag.

“In the light of the events with Russia, will the prime minister now reopen that case to find out whether Mr Williams was indeed another victim of Vladimir Putin?”

Mrs May replied: “Investigations into criminal activity will be a matter for the police, and it is for them to determine whether they reopen the case.”

Speaking afterwards, Mr Evans said: "We all remember the case of Alexander Litvinenko in 2006, and recent events in Salisbury.

"The Russian government is clearly not afraid to commit murder on British streets, and we must know the full extent of their crimes.

"The suspicious death of Gareth Williams should be investigated again and any possible links to the Russian state and intelligence services should be examined fully."

In a letter to the Home Affairs Select Committee last week home secretary Amber Rudd said the government "takes seriously any suggestion that a foreign state has engaged in murder on UK soil"

But she added: "Police investigations and coronial inquests at the time did not discover evidence of foul play".

"My immediate priority – and that of the police and other operational partners - is responding to the attempted murders in Salisbury, including decontamination, local reassurance and the criminal investigation itself," she said. "I do not want to distract from that focus.

"However, in the weeks to come, I will want to satisfy myself that the allegations are nothing more than that.

"The police and MI5 agree and will assist in that endeavour."