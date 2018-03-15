WARREN Gatland has plumped for Dan Biggar as his fly-half for Wales’ Six Nations finale against France – while Aaron Shingler is a surprise omission in the back row.

Ospreys and Lions ace Biggar gets the nod for Saturday’s game at Principality Stadium (kick-off 5pm) ahead of Gareth Anscombe, who is among the replacements, and Rhys Patchell.

Patchell started against Scotland and England, Biggar wore 10 against Ireland and Anscombe pulled the strings against the Italians.

Wales are blessed in the back row and in-form blindside Shingler has to be content with a spot on the bench with Josh Navidi and Justin Tipuric selected either side of Taulupe Faletau.

Liam Williams’ yellow card in the win against Italy hasn’t cost him a place in the XV with the Saracens speedster moving to the wing with George North on the other flank and Leigh Halfpenny at full-back. Steff Evans is a sub.

Scott Williams gets the nod ahead of Owen Watkin in midfield while Tomas Francis is retained at tighthead.

Dragons lock Cory Hill is captain Alun Wyn Jones’ partner in the boilerhouse with his regional teammate Elliot Dee back among the replacements after a fine first Test start against the Azzurri.

Gatland said: "Saturday is a huge opportunity for us to finish the campaign well, at home in front of our fans."

"France will be coming to Cardiff in good spirits after their victory over England last weekend so it is set to be a huge encounter.

"There have been some tough selection calls, but that is exactly what we want, we want to be in a position where there are selections and decisions to be made and we have had to make some tough ones this weekend.

"We have picked a team and a squad we believe can deliver this weekend against France."

WALES TEAM TO PLAY FRANCE

Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets) (77 Caps)

George North (Northampton Saints) (72 Caps)

Scott Williams (Scarlets) (54 Caps)

Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets) (5 Caps)

Liam Williams (Saracens) (47 Caps)

Dan Biggar (Ospreys) (61 Caps)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets) (31 Caps)

Rob Evans (Scarlets) (24 Caps

Ken Owens (Scarlets) (56 Caps)

Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) (30 Caps)

Cory Hill (Dragons) (14 Caps)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) (116 Caps) CAPT

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys) (56 Caps)

Josh Navidi (Cardiff Blues) (10 Caps)

Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby) (71 Caps)

Replacements:

Elliot Dee (Dragons) (4 Caps)

Nicky Smith (Ospreys) (17 Caps)

Samson Lee (Scarlets) (37 Caps)

Bradley Davies (Ospreys) (59 Caps)

Aaron Shingler (Scarlets) (16 Caps)

Aled Davies (Scarlets) (7 Caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Cardiff Blues) (13 Caps)

Steff Evans (Scarlets) (9 Caps)