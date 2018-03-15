CROESYCEILIOG School has been partially closed due to a sudden failure of the heating system.

School will be open as usual for pupils and students in Years 11, 12 and 13 but will be closed for all pupils in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10.

A council spokesman said: “It is very important that pupils and students in Years 11, 12 and 13 attend to continue their examination preparations.

“The west building will be out of use. Pupils and students who normally register in the west building should register in the East Hall at 8.40am instead.

“All other pupils and students in Years 11 to 13 should register as normal in their usual rooms.

“Cold food, but not hot food, will be available for purchase from the canteen at break and lunchtime.

“Please check the school's webpage and social media on Thursday afternoon for updates about Friday.”