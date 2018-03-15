EXCITING times lie ahead for the Monmouth Diocese as a new archdeacon has been announced.

Reverend Canon Sue Pinnington has been named as archdeacon of the Gwent Valleys and diocesan director of mission.

Canon Pinnington said: “If someone had said to me six months ago that I would be moving to South Wales to become an archdeacon I would not have believed them. But God calls us to serve and that’s the joy and challenge of ministry.

Bishop of Monmouth Richard Pain added:"This is a bold new venture for Monmouth as we create a new archdeaconry to focus on the mission and pastoral needs of the Gwent Valleys. I think Sue will lead the way and help us secure funding for projects to support the church and community."

She is expected to take up the post in July.