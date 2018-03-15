NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn was the big winner at the inaugural South Wales Argus Sports Awards on Wednesday night.

The Exiles boss beat Dragons and Wales star Cory Hill and IBF world featherweight champion Lee Selby to win the Professional Sports Personality of the Year award, which was sponsored by Associated British Ports.

And Flynn also claimed the overall Sports Personality of the Year award at a star-studded ceremony at the Celtic Manor, which was organised in association with Chepstow Racing & Events.

DOUBLE: Flynn received his Professional Sports Personality of the Year award from ABP regional director Matthew Kennerley, left, and Olympic champion Linford Christie.

Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The awards capped a remarkable 12 months for the County manager.

He guided his hometown club to safety last season, sealing the Great Escape from relegation in the final minute of the final day.

And the team have gone from strength to strength in his first full campaign, taking Tottenham Hotspur to a replay in the FA Cup fourth round and pushing for a place in the League Two play-offs with 10 games still to play.

“It was a good night and I’d like to thank the South Wales Argus for the awards and for the support you’ve shown me since I’ve been in charge,” said Flynn.

“I was up against Cory Hill and Lee Selby and it’s fantastic to win it above them.

“I know how dedicated Lee is – I’ve watched him train and he’s an animal in the gym.

“He’s the perfect professional and you can see why he’s champion of the world.”

It was a good night too for Exiles defender Ben White (above) as he won the Newport County AFC Player of the Year award, which was sponsored by George Street Furnishers.

White earned more than 60 per cent of the votes from Argus readers with captain Joss Labadie in second place and left-back Dan Butler third.

The 20-year-old has been a big hit at Rodney Parade since arriving on loan from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion last August.

“He’s been tremendous,” said Flynn, who collected the prize on White’s behalf. “The award is thoroughly deserved.”

White received his award at training on Thursday morning.

“I’m really enjoying my football here and I’m getting more experience with every game,” he said.

“Hopefully I’ve done the team proud and deserved the award that I’ve got.

“It’s nice that the fans appreciate what I’ve done.”

The Dragons Player of the Year award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society, went to hooker Elliot Dee.

PRIZE: South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi, centre, accepted the Dragons Player of the Year award from Monmouthshire Building Society financial director Iwan Jones on behalf of Elliot Dee.

Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The 23-year-old from Newbridge won the award ahead of fellow Wales internationals Hallam Amos and Cory Hill.

Dee, who made his Dragons debut in 2013, has come of age this season and made his international bow as a substitute against Georgia last November.

British athletics legend and former Olympic 100m champion Linford Christie was the event’s guest speaker, on a night which saw a total of 14 awards handed out.

RECOGNITION: South Wales Argus editor Nicole Garnon presented Winter Olympian Mica Moore with a special award.

Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Joining Christie was Newport’s Winter Olympian Mica Moore, fresh from her successful campaign in Pyeongchang alongside bobsleigh teammate Mica McNeill.

Moore was presented with a special award in recognition of her eighth-place finish alongside McNeill – Britain's best ever finish in the women's bobsleigh.