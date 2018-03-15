OUR second Cat of the Week is Tabitha.

Elegant Tabitha came into the care of Gwent’s Cat Protection after having been found living as a stray. She is around 10 years old and has had a bit of a hard time, but has now put on some weight and has a lot of love and companionship to give.

She is a great character and likes to greet you with a chirrup and head bump and makes it clear when she’s had enough fuss. She now enjoys a nice warm bed and plenty of food. She’ll need a quieter home without children being loved by someone who will accept her just as she is.

Sadly, older cats can be much more challenging to home, but Tabitha is a beautiful lady with lots to offer.

If you can you offer this cat a forever home, please contact Cats Protection - who would love to hear from you.

You can get in contact by calling 0345 371 2747via email at gwentsouthcp@btinternet.com or visit their website cats.org.uk/gwent-branch.