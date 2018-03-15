A MAN has been arrested following an alleged robbery in Gilfach on Tuesday, March 13.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police: "A 27-year-old man from the Caerphilly area has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and remains in police custody at this time.

"At approximately 9.20pm on Tuesday, March 13 we received a report of a robbery at a store in Commercial Street, Gilfach.

"It was reported the offender threatened the victim before making off on foot with a quantity of cash, towards the local fire station.

"We are supporting the victim and have specialist officers investigating the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log: 482 13/03/18 or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.