MUSICIANS and gig goers united at a Pontypool venue last weekend to help raise £2,000 for a boy suffering from a brain disorder.

Several performers took to the stage at the Dragonffli in aid of Pontllanfraith boy Thomas Meacham, aged eight, who was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) earlier this year.

ALD is a genetic brain disorder that destroys myelin – the protective sheath that surrounds the brain’s neurons and the nerve cells that allow us to think and control our muscles.

Friday’s ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ event raised £1,693.23, which will be donated to the family.

Dragonffli owner Nick Byrne regularly uses the venue to support charities, family appeals, the homeless, and national campaigns.

A statement on the venue’s Facebook described the gig as the “most successful charity event we have worked on to date”.

To donate to the cause, and for more information on Thomas and his condition, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomsstory