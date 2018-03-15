GWENT Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Acorn Place, Newport.

The incident occurred at approximately 7pm on Tuesday, February 27, when an unknown person broke into the premises via a rear window.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "At this time, it is not believed anything was taken from the address.

"Officers are looking to speak with the man in the CCTV images as they believe he maybe able to assist with their enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 log number 1800073458 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.