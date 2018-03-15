PLAYERS from Newport County AFC have shown their support for an organ donation charity, promoting a new animation by the man behind 80s TV favourite SuperTed.

Anna-Louise Bates set up Believe – Organ Donor Support after the deaths of her husband, Stuart, and seven-year-old son, Fraser, in December 2015.

She said: “I met one of the directors of Newport County AFC some 18 months ago when I attended the ‘Match for Life’ where Simon Keith came over as one of the world’s longest surviving heart transplant recipients.

“They invited me to come back to speak to the players and see what the club could do about promoting our new animation and helping it to reach young people.”

The animation, created by SuperTed creator Mike Young, aims to encourage more conversations on organ donation in Wales.

“Our new animation is in both English and Welsh and it can be a great tool here in Wales to educate people across the country about donation,” Mrs Bates added.

“No matter what part of Wales or your background, it can help people understand more about our bodies and this remarkable gift of life.

“Fraser, my son, has gone onto save these four lives and I think more lives will be saved by opening this dialogue.”

A Newport County AFC spokesman said the club were “delighted” to “offer support to such a worthy cause”.