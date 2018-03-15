PLAYERS from Newport County AFC have shown their support for an organ donation charity by 'following the bear' in a new animation.

Anna-Louise Bates set up Believe – Organ Donor Support after the deaths of her husband Stuart and seven-year-old son Fraser in December 2015.

Organs from her son, also known as Bear, have saved four lives and Mrs Bates acted on an invitation from the club following the Match for Life in 2016 in Newport.

“I met one of the directors of Newport County AFC some 18 months ago when I attended the ‘Match for Life’ where Simon Keith came over as one of the world’s longest surviving heart transplant recipients,” she said.

“He played professional football and 30 years on, my daughter Elizabeth was a mascot for the game.

“They invited me to come back to speak to the players and see what the club could do about promoting our new animation and helping it to reach young people.”

Mrs Bates added that the support for the club has further significance as the city will host the Transplant Games in 2019.

“It is fantastic, looking ahead to next year, that Newport is going to be the host city of the Transplant Games,” she said.

“Newport are trailblazing here and that’s great – so let’s get the whole of Wales behind the Transplant Games.”

The new animation describes the aim of Believe by reaching out to more people in Wales and starting conversations on organ donation.

“Our new animation, created by Mike Young - the animator behind Super Ted, is in both English and Welsh and it can be a great tool here in Wales to educate people across the country about donation,” said Mrs Bates.

“No matter what part of Wales or your background, it can help people understand more about our bodies and this remarkable gift of life.

“I was speaking to Simon Keith’s son Sean about this and he said to me that without people like you donating, I “would not be here.

His father received a heart from a Newport donor and I had not thought about the generations to come that benefit, not just this generation.

“Fraser, my son, has gone onto save these four lives and I think more lives will be saved by opening this dialogue.”

A Newport County AFC spokesman said the club were "delighted" to host the charity and were "pleased to be able to offer support to such a worthy cause.”

To view the Welsh language video, go to youtube.com/watch?v=rKkoAmkMAdw.