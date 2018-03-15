A WELSH minister visited a Newport school yesterday to learn more about nurture groups.

The secretary of education Kirsty Williams AM was joined by Jayne Bryant AM to see how nurture groups at Pillgwenlly Primary School were developing.

The groups provide assistance to children who need extra support in emotional and behavioural needs.

Ms Williams said: “It is fantastic to see the amount of support the children are getting from experienced members of staff. I would like to thank staff for inviting me this event.”

Acting head teacher Andrew Sheppard said: “The groups provide support to the child.

“It is a wonderful initiative and it has done a lot of good in our school.”

Ms Bryant added: “The scheme has gone from strength to strength since being introduced 16 years ago in the school. The dedication and hard work from staff and governors is clear to see."