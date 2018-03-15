AN alleged armed robber is a DJ who used heroin and owed money to his ex-girlfriend, a jury was told.

Lee Bidmead is on trial at Newport Crown Court accused of carrying out raids at two Spar stores with a replica Glock gun.

Prosecutor Jonathan Elystan said the 46-year-old held up shops in Caerleon and Portskewett with an imitation pistol on March 11 and March 20, 2016.

It is alleged Brian Butler, 50, and Kieran O’Neill, 32, also took part.

Bidmead’s former girlfriend Sarah Wojtowicz told jurors how he was a DJ who took drugs and owed her cash.

She explained she was in a relationship with him between 2011 and early 2016 and how he had travelled to gigs around the country, including venues in London as well as locally in Cardiff and Newport.

Ms Wojtowicz said she had further helped former partner financially by paying for his mobile phone.

The court was also told how Bidmead had once worked as a cleaner in a cake factory and how he went to live with his mother in Cwmbran after the pair had broken up.

The jury were then told how a black handgun was found by police at a flat in Hanbury Road, Pontypool, where the DJ was arrested on March 24, 2016.

The replica Glock 17 was discovered under a sofa just after Bidmead was taken into custody on suspicion of carrying out the two raids.

The court saw police body cam footage of Sergeant Shane Underwood interviewing the defendant at the scene to ask him if he had a gun. Bidmead told the officer he hadn’t before saying he thought they were here for a “breach of probation”.

A search of the flat, which Sgt Underwood confirmed was known to police as “somewhere where people go to take drugs”, uncovered a gun under a sofa.

Andrew Huxtable, a forensic firearms examiner, who carries out work for Gwent Police, gave evidence as the pistol was shown to the jury of eight men and four women.

He explained that it was a low velocity gun and fired plastic ball bearings and was similar to the weapons seen in CCTV footage of both robberies.

The prosecution claim Bidmead carried out the raids, with Butler, of Radnor Road, in Newport, and O’Neill, of Wolseley Road, also in the city, were aware an imitation firearm was going to be used. They have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of robbery and two counts of possession of an imitation of a firearm

Mr Rees said the first robbery took place in the Spar at Ponthir Road, Caerleon, at 10.40pm on March 11, 2016.

The court has heard how a man with his face partly covered entered the store and threatened the shop assistant and took her to the back of the shop, where she filled a bag with around £1,100 in cash.

The second raid at 9.40pm on March 20, 2016, saw a man enter the Spar in Portskewett and spray the shop assistant with petrol before taking around £600 in cash.

The prosecution claim Butler provided financial assistance for the offences allegedly committed while O’Neill’s name was used to rent a car used in both incidents.

