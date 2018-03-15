RESIDENTS were united in their view this evening that a former pub should not be converted into houses.

The Centurion Inn, in Heather Road, Newport, closed its doors earlier in January and in the same month P&P Building and Roofing Contractors Ltd acquired the leasehold.

In a desperate bid to see the former pub re-open, more than 40 residents flocked to a public meeting at St Julian's Conservative Social Club to express their view.

St Julian's Councillor Phil Hourahine chaired the meeting and opened the floor to Beechwood councillors Mark Spencer and Deb Davies.

Cllr Spencer said: "If there is anyway of keeping it open we will do what we can to help.

"But we need to ask ourselves 'can we do it?'. I need to be persuaded that it can be."

Cllr Deb Davies added: “I would like to echo Mark’s sentiments. It is the fabric of the community but for the last 10 years we have seen it decrease.

"The company has said they want to build houses on the site. But there is still a clause that it needs to be a pub for some years. The history of the pub is that financially it has been dying for years."

It has previously been reported that P&P Building and Roofing Contractors Ltd plan to submit a planning application to convert the former pub into eight properties.

Members of the public were then given the chance to speak.

Patricia Woodcock, 83, who lives near the former pub, said: “We do not want it turned into houses. The pub was popular.

“Why do you keep wanting houses? It is disgusting."

Activist Michael Enea, who helped arrange the public meeting, believes the site can still re-open as a pub.

"I know that the company hopes to turn the site into property," he said.

“We need to say that this is the last pub in Beechwood and need to stress it.

“I believe the pub can be saved.”

Another resident added: “Kids are getting in there and damaging it.

“There are holes in the roof and water is getting in.

"We have heard tonight that P&P Building and Roofing Contractors Ltd want to hold a public meeting and I will tell them this."

It is believed that P&P Building and Roofing Contractors Ltd will be holding a public meeting in the coming weeks.