A REPORT from Rightmove citing Newport as having the fastest moving property market in the UK compared to last year, was greeted withy caution by our readers online yesterday.

Housing experts are citing the scrapping of the Severn Bridge tolls as a big factor, with interest from buyers in Bristol causing Newport’s housing market and surrounding areas surge over the past year.

However, the fast-paced market is leading to property shortages and long waiting lists in the city, according to estate agents.

Apparently, this is good news (?)

steve4028

If you are selling, then yes. Perhaps not if you’re a buyer.

Stevenboy

Whilst this is good news if you are a Newport home owner of any sort, there’s not much detail in here about the numbers from Bristol and Cardiff merely looking to invest i.e. Buy to Let investors.

I suspect the numbers are high and therefore this only then pushes the house prices up for local people trying to get on the property ladder.

Drop Shot

Why so disparaging about Buy-to-Let investors? If we didn’t have them, thousands more people would be homeless.

Victor Spofforth

Not going to make Newport a better place though is it?

More people, same jammed roads, same hospital, doctors, dentists, school etc. Newport City Council will probably just do their usual - bury their heads in the sand and do nothing.

John Aldridge 8

Never heard such rubbish in all my life!

Excellent transport links lol, Newport at a standstill every morning/night and plenty of properties in Caldicot, Newport, Langstone that have been sat on the market despite reductions, for months!

John-frost

As a home owner, this is welcome news. But, am I right to assume that higher house prices will result in higher council tax, for all properties, bought, rented or housing associations?

half man half machine

PLANS to outlaw the physical punishment of children - by removing the legal defence of reasonable punishment - and a Welsh Government minister’s comments that such action “ineffective” and “outdated”, also sparked a lively debate among readers online.

Children’s minister Huw Irranca-Davies AM made the comments at a conference in Cardiff.

He also reiterating the Welsh Government’s stance that the physical punishment of a child is no longer acceptable in a modern Wales.

What a complete and utter load of rubbish, there is a world of difference between a light smack and physical abuse, and this will do nothing more than criminalise good parents.

Pafkay

Yup, if only parents dished out some punishment we might not see motorbikes on pavements, bins/hedgerows/trees set on fire, underage drinking, verbal abuse on the streets, vandalism/smashed windows/electric boxes.

“Legislation was introduced many years ago to stop the physical punishment of our children in schools and childcare settings”

Did I mention violence and abuse to teachers, didn’t happen back when you got the cane or the slipper, not all changes are for the best!

-Duir Forester-

There are other ways of disciplining a child without resorting to physical abuse and even a “light” smack is abuse. Hitting a child just tells them it’s okay to hit others.

eirios

The out of control children and teenagers are usually the ones who just dont have enough attention and love at home in my experience.

If they have other issues such as ADHD or have gone through a traumatic experience, which often affects behaviour, then its the last thing you should do!

Often you notice parents smacking their children out of frustration and sometimes over the simplest of things. This is abuse to me.

Not to mention that it would be completely unacceptable for me to smack another adult, we need to teach by example.

Really livid

Out they come, once again - all demanding a sadistic pervert’s charter to permit closet violence.

Hamadryad