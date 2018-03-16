TWO towns in Gwent have been named amongst the best places to live in Britain by The Sunday Times.

Abergavenny and Monmouth both feature in the guide, which has named Mumbles, in Swansea, as the best place to live in Wales.

A spokeswoman for The Sunday Times said: "Ten places in Wales have been named among the best places to live in Britain by The Sunday Times.

"The accolade comes ahead of the full reveal of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, which is published on Sunday, March 18.

"The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live."

The spokeswoman said Abergavenny is a wonderful place to live. She added: "In the lee of the Brecon Beacons and only an hour away from the Gower Peninsula, it is ideal for lovers of the great outdoors.

"It’s also a great spot for commuters, just 32 miles from Cardiff and 50 miles from Bristol.

"An annual food festival has burnished the town’s epicurean reputation and there are now more classy restaurants than you can shake a stick at."

In total, 10 Welsh locations are included in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2018. Only three of last year’s entries - Abersoch, Monmouth and Penarth - made it onto the list again this year.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times home editor, added: “Choosing the right location to put down roots is one of the most important decisions you'll make.

“Which is why we’re here to help - and what Best Places to Live in Britain is all about. We’re very excited that it is a standalone magazine this year.

"There is much to celebrate, and Britain is scattered with thriving towns and villages, cool cities and suburbs, though people may be surprised how many traditional favourites haven’t made the cut in 2018.”

To find out more, visit thesundaytimes.co.uk/bestplacestolive

Non-subscribers can gain complimentary access to two articles a week when they enter an email address and register.

Readers can also join in the conversation online by sharing their favourite places and why they love them, using the hashtag #STbestplaces