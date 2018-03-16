A BUSY footbridge over the River Usk in the centre of Newport is to be closed temporarily for cleaning.

Newport City Council has published a closure order relating to the Newport City footbridge, which stretches from next to the University of South Wales on the west bank of the river to near Rodney Parade on the east bank.

The order, which specifies it is being made "to enable the cleaning of the footbridge structure", does not specify when the bridge will be closed, or for how long, but states it will come into force on Sunday, April 1, and will apply for no more than six months.

It also states it is anticipated the cleaning work will take no longer than four weeks.

It said: "Access will not be available while cleaning personnel are carrying out works, but the path will be opened each evening. Times will vary."

The order also specifies pedestrians will instead have to use the Newport Bridge linking High Street and Clarence Place to get across the river.

The footbridge was opened in 2006 and is well used at all times of day, particularly on match days.

