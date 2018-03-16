THERE is "huge potential" for a tidal lagoon project in Newport, a city MP has said.

If the planned Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon, which would be the first of its kind in the world, proves a success, similar schemes are planned off the coast of Newport and Cardiff.

But the UK Government has shown no sign of giving the renewable energy scheme, which involves a massive underwater wall containing turbines which are turned by the tide, generating electricity as they do, the go-ahead, despite an independent report recommending it should be approved and the Welsh Government offering a "substantial" investment towards the project.

And, speaking in Parliament this week, Newport East MP Jessica Morden said: "Making a decision on the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon is important for Wales as a whole.

"There is huge potential for future lagoons around Newport following the Swansea pathfinder.

"It is really important that we do not pass up these opportunities.2

Business, energy and industrial strategy ​Greg Clark replied: "I think that everyone recognises these issues.

"In fact, the first minister wrote to me yesterday and acknowledged the “genuine challenges in…considering a proposal involving untried technology with high capital costs and significant uncertainties.”

"That is why the best way to do this is to explore all the possibilities and to recognise the constraints.

"That is what I have committed to with colleagues in the Welsh Government."