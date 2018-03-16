PLANS to transform part of Cwmbran’s shopping centre will be discussed by Torfaen council planners next week.

On Tuesday, March 20, the planning committee will consider proposals for Gwent Square in Cwmbran Centre as part of an ambitious regeneration scheme.

As previously reported, the public were invited to see artist impressions of the proposals by shopping centre owners M&G Real Estate, which also include Monmouth Square.

The newly-submitted Gwent Square plans include new lighting, street furniture, repaving and a replacement for the bandstand alongside colourful changes to some buildings.

This includes gold-coloured cladding on the House of Fraser, wood panelling on the library, blue cladding on Monmouth House and a silver aluminium front for the Congress Theatre.

The scheme also proposes to remove the 8 lime trees on the upper level of Gwent Square and replace them with American sweetgum trees.

One shop in Gwent Square also raised concerns about disruption to their business regarding works taking place, the council report states.

It adds the applicants have contacted the business and resolved to discuss details of the work programme with them and other tenants once planning consent is secured.

The plans are recommended for approval with conditions covering building timescales and tree maintenance.

The report concludes: “On balance, it is considered that the proposed works would represent an overall improvement to this key area within the town centre."

A separate planning application for Monmouth Square are also expected to be discussed by planners this year.

The meeting takes place at 4pm and for more information or the full planning report, visit moderngov.torfaen.gov.uk.