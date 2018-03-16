SOME of the finest staff and educational establishments in Gwent were awarded at the South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards.

The awards, which were held in partnership with the University of South Wales, were held at the Coldra Court Hotel in Newport. The event was attended by more than 200 people and 15 awards were handed out at the evening.

The event on Thursday began with a drinks reception and following a three course meal Kirsty Williams, cabinet secretary for education, was welcomed to the stage,

She told the Argus: “It’s important that we take the time to recognise the excellence that exists in the Welsh education system and to recognise the fantastic contribution that teachers and those involved in Welsh schools are doing for our children. I am delighted that I am able to support this event.”

Guest speaker Roy Noble, one of Wales’ most popular broadcasters, shared tales from his early career in education when he was the head teacher of two primary schools.

Former regional newspaper editor Rob Stokes was the compare for the evening.

Some of the most hotly contested awards included the Primary School of the Year Award, which was sponsored by Audi Cardiff, part of Mon Motors Group.

The finalists were Crindau Primary School in Newport, Griffithstown Primary School, Willowtown Community Primary School in Ebbw Vale.

The Primary School of the Year Award went to Griffithstown Primary School.

The school was nominated for the partnership it has created with the County Hospital Cedar Unit in Panteg where pupils have undertaken befriending visits on a weekly basis with elderly patients.

Deputy head teacher Cerian Pugh said: “We are overwhelmed. It’s just great.

“The award is the culmination of the work and the relationships that has been built. The knock on effect it has on the children and the older patent is enormous and we hope it inspires other school to take our lead.”

The finalists for the Secondary School of the Year Award, which was sponsored by Ev-entz music were Brynmawr Foundation School, Caerleon Comprehensive School and St Joseph’s RC High School.

The award was presented to St Joseph’s RC High School and collected by teacher Owain James and Mark Rowland the school’s business, estates and personnel manager.

Head teacher Trevor Brown said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that we won. The award is testament to our pupils and our staff and all their hard work.

“It means everything that parents nominated us for the award. We think we have an excellent relationship with parents and they are a huge part of the school community.”

Both schools were in the running for the School of the Year Award, which was sponsored by the University of South Wales. The winner was chosen from the winner of the Primary School of the Year Award and Secondary School of the Year Award.

The award went to St Joseph’s RC High School.

Mr Brown said: “Staff are absolutely delighted. We have had a number of emails and calls from parents congratulation us. It’s great that the awards celebrate the achievements of so many schools and their staff.”

Recognised for her years of work in education, Christine Arnold from St Julian’s Primary School won the Lifetime Achievement Award. The 70-year-old is a much-loved member of the school staff and said she could not believe that she had won the award.

She said: “I can’t believe that it has happened to me. I have worked at the school most of my life and thoroughly enjoyed it. It such a lovely thing just to be nominated.”

A popular category was the Early Years Education Award, which was sponsored by St John’s College Cardiff. The finalists were Bellevue Children’s Nursery in Cwmbran, the Communication Class at Kimberley Nursery School in Newport and Puddle Ducks South East Wales.

The winner chosen by the panel of judges was the Communication Class at Kimberley Nursery School for the work they do with children who have social and communicational difficulties.

Two teachers were chosen as finalists for the New Teacher of the Year Award, which was sponsored by Audi Cardiff who are part of Mon Motors Group.

They were Samantha Arnold, from Chepstow School, and Georgina Powell, from Milton Primary School, in Newport. The award was given to Miss Powell who said she was “ecstatic” at the win.

The finalists for the Teaching Assistant of the Year Award, which was sponsored by George Street Furnishers, were Lisa Hillman from Deighton Primary School in Tredegar, Karen Rogers from St David’s R.C. Primary School in Cwmbran and Tania Webb from Cwmffrwdoer Primary School in Pontnewynydd. The winner of the award was Lisa Hillman from Deighton Primary School.

One of the categories with the most nominations was Primary Teacher of the Year, which was sponsored by Coleg Gwent.

The finalists were Sarah Jarman from Cwmffrwdoer Primary School, Charlotte Kembrey from Griffithstown Primary School and Billy Peebles from Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary School.

It was a difficult decision due to the high quality of teachers, but the winner was Sarah Jarman from Cwmffrwdoer Primary School.

The Secondary Teacher of the Year, sponsored by the South Wales Argus, had three finalists.

They were Owain James from St Joseph’s RC High School, Matthew Hunt from King Henry VIII School and Ion Thomas from Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw.

The winner was Matthew Hunt from King Henry VIII School in Abergavenny.

The finalists for the Head Teacher of the Year Award, which was sponsored by George Street Furnishers, were Suzanne Hamer from the Archbishop Rowan Williams V.A. School in Caldicot, Ceri Parry from Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd and Kerry Waters from Pontnewydd Primary School.

The award went to Kerry Waters from Pontnewydd Primary School.

There were three Coleg Gwent lecturers in the running for the FE Lecturer of the Year Award, which was sponsored by Western Power Distribution.

They were Peter Britton, Cerys Rees and Gareth Pugh. The winner was Gareth Pugh who works at the Coleg Gwent Crosskeys campus

The Monmouthshire Building Society sponsored the Welsh Teacher of the Year Award. The finalists for the award were Gareth Watkins from Ysgol Bryn Onnen, Ceri Parry from Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd and Lisa Williams from Croesyceiliog School.

The award went to Gareth Watkins from Ysgol Bryn Onnen which is in Pontypool.

The Best Welsh Language Initiative Award, which is sponsored by St John’s College, Cardiff, had a range of nominations. The finalists were Pwyllgor Ardal y Fenni a’r Cylch, Dr Andy Summors from Nevill Hall Hospital and Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni

The winner of the Best Welsh Language Initiative Award was Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni.

The Above and Beyond Award is in recognition of a person or a group of people who have commitment to going that extra mile. The final three chosen from the nominees were Catherine Jones from the Owl and the Pussycat Nursery, Rachel Rudge from High Cross Primary School and the ASD Base Staff at Cwmbran High School.

The winner was Rachel Rudge from High Cross Primary School.

The finalists for the Digital Innovation Award, which was sponsored by Coleg Gwent, were Luke Mansfield from St Julian’s Primary School, Marcus Price-Stephens from Mount Pleasant Primary School and Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg in Blaina.The recipient of the Digital Innovation of the Year Award was Luke Mansfield from St Julian’s Primary School.