A WOMAN died after she was hit by a car in Abergavenny.

Gwent Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a fatal crash which happened on Hillcrest Road in Abergavenny last night.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Gwent Police is appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision that took place outside the ACE Abergavenny Community Shop on Hillcrest Road, Abergavenny at approximately 5.10pm on Thursday, March 15.

An air ambulance attended the scene.

“During the collision, we believe a silver Subaru Impreza driven by 72-year-old woman from the area has collided with a 62-year-old female pedestrian, also from the area.

“Sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The 72-year-old woman who was driving the car was arrested and released under investigation.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision to please contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 388 15/03/18