A NEWPORT residential home celebrated a special anniversary with a memorable performance this week.

Spring Gardens, off Mendalgief Road in Pillgwenlly, specialises in caring for people with dementia.

The centre, which opened in March XX, currently has 31 residents over the age of 50.

Assistant manager Rhiannon Legge said: "This is a wonderful place to work.

"I started this month. Our anniversary was this week and we had been thinking for a while of what we could do."

Miss Legge then spotted and entered a competition, hoping to win the top prize of a performance with a Tom Jones-look-alike.

"The competition was put on by recruitment agency Completely Care," she said.

"Tom Jones is very popular with our residents. They are always listening to his music.

"I had to answer some questions and hoped we would win."

She added: "And we did win."

Operations manager for Completely Care, Adrienne Pope, said: "We had so many wonderful entries, but I’m thrilled for the team, staff and residents at Spring Gardens. It was a wonderful way to celebrate their birthday.”

Residents were entertained Wednesday by Robb Dee, from Risca, who dressed up as the renown singer.

Mr Dee sang a selection of the singer's famous hits including It's Not Unusual.

Miss Legge described the performance as "fantastic".

“We could not have celebrated our anniversary any better," she said.

“We have residents with memory issues and lots of them enjoy listening to music in the afternoon.

“His performance was fantastic.”

Another assistant manager Len Morgan, who has worked at the site since it opened, added: "Unfortunately I was not at the performance," said the 56-year-old. "I was off that day.

"But I have heard from residents of how much they enjoyed it. They enjoy themselves here. We have so many characters and it is wonderful they could celebrate our anniversary."