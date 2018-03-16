THE Met Office has upgraded a weather warning from yellow to amber for snow for tomorrow.

The warning, which means disruption is likely, applies to most of the region.

At the moment snow is already falling and starting to settle in areas of Gwent.

A weather system is expected to run west along the English Channel and bring a spell of snow to the southwest Sunday, clearing from the east during the afternoon.

There is the potential for five to 10cm of snow to fall quite widely and 15 to 25cm over higher ground.

However, there is still uncertainty about how the system will develop and the impacts it will have.

The Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon is set to take place at 9am on Sunday. They will have an update on the event this afternoon.

AT THIS MOMENT THE EVENT IS STILL GOING AHEAD, WE ARE KEEPING A CLOSE EYE ON THE WEATHER AND WILL UPDATE AGAIN MIDDAY TOMORROW. THANKS. — Newport 1/2 Marathon (@NewportHalf) March 16, 2018

There is also a warning for strong easterly winds will lead to some drifting of snow.

A spokesman said: "Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

"Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

"There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off with some disruption to power supplies."