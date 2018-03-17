NEWPORT’S landmark city centre footbridge over the River Usk is to be closed for a spring clean.

There is no doubt that the white bridge needs cleaning but business owners near the end of the footbridge fear the way it is being done could have a severe impact on them.

Newport City Council has published a temporary closure order for the city centre bridge, which opened in 2006.

The order does not specify when the bridge will be closed, or for how long, but will come into force on Sunday April 1, and will apply for no more than six months. It also says it is anticipated the cleaning will take no longer than four weeks.

But Gavin Horton, who runs Horton’s Coffee House in Millennium Walk, a the Rodney Parade end of the bridge said he was concerned the first he heard of the plan was when he saw the notice in the pages of the Argus.

“We’ve had no information about this whatsoever,” he said.

The order specifies pedestrians will instead have to use Newport Bridge linking High Street and Clarence Place to get across the river.

But Mr Horton added he was concerned about the impact this would have on disabled and elderly customers.

“I don’t understand why they have to close the bridge at all,” he said. “I know there is health and safety to think about but I am surprised there is not some way of cleaning the bridge while keeping it open.”

He added: “If it’s got to be done it’s got to be done. But my problem is they should have asked us.”

And Finn Nesbitt, who runs Monusk Deli, also in Millennium Walk, said: “It will definitely have a big impact on our business.

“I’d certainly like to know when it’ll be open in the evening as, at the moment, that’s when we’re getting a lot of our trade.

“We get a little bit of passing trade, but it will probably have an impact on that.”

A council spokeswoman said the publication of the notice is the start of the process and a contractor is currently being identified.

“It is hoped that the work will begin in April,” she said. “Unfortunately, it will not be possible to carry out this complex operation without closing the bridge for some of the time.

“However, this will involve partial or full closures, depending on the work being carried out at the time, during the daytime.”

She added the council recognised the bridge cannot be cleaned “as regularly as might be liked” due to cost pressures.

The order said: “Access will not be available while cleaning personnel are carrying out works, but the path will be opened each evening.

“Times will vary.”