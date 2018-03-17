A NEW monthly street food event is coming to the city and will kick off with a barbecue and bourbon theme.

Street food lovers are in for a treat as the A Matter of Taste event comes to The Neon, which is located on Clarence Place in Newport, on April 13.

Every month the event, which kicks off at 6pm, will be based around a theme and will feature live music and showcase street food vendors. The first theme is 'BBQ, Bourbon and Beats' and will showcase the best American southern state themed dishes.

Event organiser Ben Harris said: “We can’t wait to bring a fresh concept of live music and delicious street food to the city, with the A Matter of Taste brand serving up a new monthly flavour to Newport’s restaurant scene with our pop up Friday night dining events at The Neon."

Street Food Warehouse and The Neon have partnered with Jack Daniel’s for the first event.

Guests should expect mouth-watering low n’ slow beef brisket from Spicer’s Meat Wagon and delicious slices of pizza with a Jack Daniel’s BBQ base from New York Street Food .

For the sweet-toothed, Wafflestick will be on hand with their waffles on a stick covered in a sauce or your choice and various toppings, including Hershey’s chocolate and maple syrup and there’ll also be scrumptious slices of cheesecake from Urban Cheesecake .

Established in April 2015, Street Food Warehouse is a street food brand who cater everything from weddings and festivals, to corporate functions and intimate family parties.

The first Newport event is described as "perfect for starting the weekend, with mouth watering street food traders, bourbon inspired cocktails, live bands and Southern hospitality."

Tickets are £5 and are available from theneon.co.uk or find out more at www.streetfoodwarehouse.co.uk.