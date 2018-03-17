THE Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon has been cancelled because of the amber weather in Gwent.

The marathon's Twitter account tweeted saying they have decided to cancel the event for a second time.

On their Facebook page, it said: "It’s with a very heavy heart we have to once again cancel the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon.

" The safety of EVERYONE concerned is paramount and with the current forecast of snow, ice and a wind chill of -10 we simply cannot go ahead.

"Obviously we have a lot to do today so we will update everyone again within the next few days. Really sorry."