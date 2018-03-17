MORE than 1,000 young people attended a job opportunity event hosted by Caerphilly council and Careers Wales.

The event brought together more than 60 employers and training providers to offer apprenticeships and job opportunities to those aged 16 to 24.

The Live Vacancy event was organised in partnership with Caerphilly Council’s Youth Service and was first introduced last summer, with demand seeing it return for the second time less than a year later.

The event was officially opened by the Mayor of Caerphilly County Borough Council Cllr John Bevan, before the doors opened to the public at Sue Noake Leisure Centre in Ystrad Mynach.

Those who came along could discuss job and apprenticeship opportunities from employers across various sectors including retail, central government and more.

Cllr Sean Morgan said: “I am pleased that so many young people have had the opportunity to view the hundreds of employment and training opportunities on offer from so many organisations."