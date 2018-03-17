RUNNERS of all ages, sizes and backgrounds will stand side by side as they wait under starter’s orders for the half marathon to begin tomorrow.

Many of those taking part in the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon will be experienced runners. Others less so.

The diverse race course attracts people from across Wales and beyond.

For those runners who are seeking a personal best there will be a team of three pacers who will be on hand to help them reach their target.

There will also be a pacer for runners who hope to finish the race in 1hr 45min; one for runners who want to finish in two hours, and one for those wishing to cross the finish line in 2hr 15min.

Among those running on Sunday is 23-year-old Caitlin Reardon.

She will be doing her first half marathon in memory of her mother Trish, who died on Christmas Eve, last year, after a short illness.

She will be joined by family members and friends to form Team Trish.

Only one of the 14 team members has ever run a half-marathon before.

But together they have been training hard, and fundraising in earnest.

Miss Reardon said: “During the last days of her illness my mum was cared for by St David’s Hospice Care, in the new hospice at Blackett Avenue, (Newport).

“The care she received in the hospice was phenomenal, the facilities are very modern and the nurses were brilliant.

“We’re incredibly excited to complete the half-marathon as it’s the final leg of our fundraising activities that we’ve coordinated over the last two months.

“I’m so proud of every team member running in memory of my mum and overwhelmed by the wonderful support and generous donations that we have received from family, friends and the community, it’s for such a good cause.

“Myself and the rest of Team Trish have been out training every other weekend together and training individually in the evenings.”

The team is aiming to raise for £10,000 for the hospice in total.

Tamsin Gerrard is another member of Team Trish. She said: “I had already heard of St David’s Hospice Care and thought that they were an amazing charity, but I am doing this in support of Trish and her family. I want to be there for Caitlin”

Another runner taking on her first half marathon is 17-year-old Luciana Owen, from Cwmbran.

She said: “I am really looking forward to it. I was feeling quite nervous for it but knowing of how supportive my running friends and coaches have been makes it all worth it.

“I have been training since November with marathon runners as I wanted to experience what long-distance running was like and I have seen myself improving.

“At the moment I am happy with any time as this is only my first half-marathon and I am recovering from an injury but anything before 2hr 30min will be a bonus.”

Miss Owen said she started running to improve her fitness, but it has become more of a hobby over time.

“Running also gives me confidence, and a drive not to give up,” she added.

“It has also helped me improve my posture, and control on my breathing.”

Teachers, parents and past pupils from Rougemont School in Newport, meanwhile, will be running to support the work of Velindre Cancer Centre.

Teacher Andy Richards said: “We asked ex-students, teachers and parents to run the half-marathon and 130 signed up.

“I am completely overwhelmed. I would have been happy with 60 but to have that many is incredible.

“One ex-student, James Flaherty, will also be running a half-marathon in Brisbane, Australia on the same day.”

He also said the rescheduling had done little to dampen appetites for the event.

“We are buzzing and ready to go,” Mr Richards added.

“The rescheduling of the half-marathon means we have an extra couple weeks of training.”

They hope to raise £20,000 – see justgiving.com/fundraising/rougemontrunners to donate.

To sponsor Team Trish, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/teamtrishreardon