CHECK out these brilliant images from last year's Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon to get you in the mood for tomorrow's big event.

By turns buffeted and barrelled along by an at times biting wind, the 1,857 finishers - whether seasoned or occasional runners - felt the effects of the 13.1 miles in their lungs and joints last time out.

But, as well as the personal satisfaction of having completed the course, they also had the knowledge that thousands of pounds were raised for St David’s Hospice Care and lots of other good causes.

Chris Carpanini of Swansea Harriers was the first man home in 69 minutes 55 seconds - the first time anyone has run under 70 minutes.

While the first woman home was Natasha Cockram, of the Cwmbran-based Micky Morris Racing Team, in 81 minutes 12seconds.

But the 2017 event was really about those who pushed themselves to their limits in memory of a loved one, or to give a helping hand to charity, or perhaps both of these things while maybe proving a point to themselves too.

Tomorrow promises more of the same.