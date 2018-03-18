HUNDREDS of pounds were donated to a homeless charity by people attending an awards event.

The South Wales Argus Schools and Education Awards were held on March 8 at the Coldra Court hotel and £754.64 was donated to Llamau, Wales' leading charity for young people and vulnerable women facing homelessness.

The money was donated as part of a raffle that was held during the event where guests who made a donation were entered into the raffle for a bottle of champagne.

In the 30 years since it was established the charity supported more than 67,000 young people, women and their children who are either homeless or facing homelessness.

Roy Noble was guest speaker at the awards, which were held in partnership with the University of South Wales.

The event was attended by more than 200 people and 15 awards were handed out at the evening.

Kirsty Williams, cabinet secretary for education, also spoke at the event and praised the awards saying: "It’s important that we take the time to recognise the excellence that exists in the Welsh education system."

The overall School of the Year Award went to St Joseph’s RC High School in Newport.