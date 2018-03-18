A MAN forced a woman's phone against her throat and then attempted to strangle her on board a train between Gloucester and Newport, police have said.

British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened on February 27 at around midnight.

A BTP spokesman said: "A man and a woman were travelling on the train service when an argument erupted between them.

"The man forced the woman’s phone into her throat and then attempted to strangle her.

"Officers are now appealing for more information and any witnesses who were on board the service."

A 31-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released under investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 25 of 02/03/18.