AN OPTICIANS firm in Cwmbran is in the running for a national award marking its business growth.

The Specsavers store in Cwmbran Centre is the only Welsh finalist in the 'practice and growth' category of the Opticians Awards held in Birmingham on April 14.

The category recognises firms which have boosted patient numbers, or increased turnover/ capacity.

In 2016, the Cwmbran store completed a £200,000 refurbishment, recently invested £100,000 in a robotic glazing machine - the first Welsh Specsavers store i to do so - and now has a 60-strong team.

Store director, Mark Edwards, said the nomination is "testament" to the work of the team.