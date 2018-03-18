ORGANISERS will meet tomorrow to decide if this year’s Newport half marathon can be re-arranged after it was cancelled for a second time.

An amber warning of snow led to the cancellation of the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon for the second time in a fortnight today.

St David’s Hospice Care will meet tomorrow with its partners for the race to see if it can be re-arranged for a new date later this year.

Emma Saysell, chief executive at St David’s Hospice Care, said: “It is always a difficult decision but we had to put everyone’s safety first.

“Looking at the weather I think it was the correct decision.”

The annual race is a key fundraiser for the hospice which typically aims to raise around £60,000 from the event.

If the event cannot be rescheduled, it could be a financial setback for the hospice.

Mrs Saysell added: “We are concerned about the income and funds.

“This is one of our major events for the year and all the funds raised go towards patient care.

“We hope people are understanding and continue to support us.”

After the announcement on Facebook and Twitter, many runners showed understanding and several said they would donate their entry fee to the hospice if the race cannot be re-arranged again.