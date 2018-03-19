WELSH secretary Alun Cairns is celebrating two years in the role as Theresa May's man in charge of Wales.

The Vale of Glamorgan MP was handed the role on Saturday, March 19, 2016, replacing Stephen Crabb, who was made work and pensions secretary.

Since then, Mr Cairns, who served in the Assembly as AM for South Wales West from its formation in 1999 until 2011, and was elected to Parliament in 2010, has overseen a number of major decisions for Wales, including the announcement tolls on the two Severn bridges will be scrapped by the end of this year.

And in January he hosted a summit at the Celtic Manor Resort with representatives from businesses and other organisations from both sides of the Severn aimed at strengthening links.

Reflecting on the past two years, the Conservative minister said: “Over the last two years I have had the privilege of experiencing the very best of this country – connecting with every corner of Wales, its culture, its history and its people.

“The goals we have achieved for Wales over this time take us one step closer to achieving this government’s mission to build a country that works for everyone.

“But there is still work to be done. As we prepare to live through one of the most important moments in our country’s history, I will not waste a second in getting on with the job.

"I will provide the leadership to make sure that Wales is in the strongest possible position to prosper when we leave the European Union, to cultivate an economy that’s fit for the future, and deliver a stronger and fairer society for everyone.”

Mr Cairns' time as Welsh secretary has also seen the Wales Act, which devolves new powers over taxes and a number of other areas to the Welsh Assembly, receive Royal Assent.

Speaking to the Argus six months into his cabinet role, Mr Cairns, who backed the Remain campaign ahead of the 2016 referendum, said he was particularly keen to see the M4 relief road finally get the go-ahead.

“If there is anything I want to do as secretary of state for Wales it is to make sure that road is built," he said. “It is needed, not only for Newport and south east Wales, but for the whole south Wales economy.”