A REVIEW of how Wales can best take advantage of advances in digital technology, artificial intelligence and automation is to be launched.

The review, which has been announced by the Welsh Government's economy and transport secretary Ken Skates, is intended to ensure Wales is prepared for the impact of advancements in technology, particularly on jobs.

Mr Skates said: "I am determined to ensure that Wales is in the best possible position to respond to the fourth industrial age and the next phase of digital and data innovation.

“This review will help us ensure we have the evidence base to future proof the skills of our workforce here in Wales but also go beyond that and effectively support new employment opportunities and drive grassroots innovation within businesses and our wider public services."

He added he hoped the review would "play an important part in helping us build an economy fit for the future".

“I want to develop the potential of our regions so we can increase the availability of good quality jobs for everyone and empower communities with the skills and economic infrastructure that will support better jobs closer to home," he said.

"That means preparing now for the scale of the digital changes ahead.

“I want the review to take an international perspective of digital innovation and examine what Wales can learn from other countries and explore how, working together, we can respond positively to areas of challenge.”

The review will be led by professor Phil Brown of the Cardiff University School of Social Sciences.

The full report will be released in the first three months of 2019.