TO RT or not to RT.

That’s the question for MPs pestered by Russia Today to give them interviews.

Long ago I decided to refuse all interviews with the two main propaganda channels RT and Fox News.

I welcome the chance to speak to foreign channels with good journalists like CNN and NBC.

They are great platforms for launching ideas.

But RT last year tried a new tactic by offering me a £1,000 for a 30 minute interview.

MPs rarely accept fees because the interviews are part of our daily work.

It was a surprise to see later that another MP had done the interviews and registered two fees of £750 in the declaration of MPs interests.

Time all MPs recalled that we are very fortunate to receive a full-time salary for full-time work.

That should be enough for anyone.

An old and a new nightmare threatens.

Poison gas was a hideous horror of the First World War.

Its return as a street weapon of murder is new barbarism.

Cyber-attacks have happened.

The US now accept that there was cyber interference.

The government refuse to probe the evidence that Russia meddled in the Brexit and the 2017 General Election votes.

But they did.

The Russian cyber-attack on Estonia closed the country down.

The consequences here could be a collapse of our electricity, water or NHS services with frightening results.

Twenty years ago we were looking forward to an age of glasnost, nuclear and WMD disarmament and world tolerance.

The dream is poisoned by thuggish regimes with crude policies of confrontation and mutual contempt.

Only cool heads and rational policies will see us through.

There is a worrying anti-Gwent, anti-Newport bias among some AMs.

It threatens our future long delayed traffic relief on the M4.

Some have swallowed the myth that there is a practical cheap alternative.

Those of us who use the Souther Distributor Road know that Newport will suffer more gridlock if an attempt is made to dump excess motorway traffic on an already jammed road.

A second myth is that the money saved on a gimcrack alternative to the black route would be distributed throughout Wales.

It will not be.

The bypass money was allocated to eliminate an intense UK national block to traffic for all of south Wales and mid Wales.

We must ensure that our case is fully understood and the long awaited by-pass relieves traffic and pollution pressure on all of us.