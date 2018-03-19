GWENT Police has relaunched an initiative focussed on ensuring people are aware of the early warning signs of child sexual exploitation (CSE).

The force originally launched Operation Makesafe back in November 2017, which also aims to raise awareness among parents and even children themselves who may not be aware that they or their friends are being exploited.

Gwent Police detective sergeant Louisa Wilson said: “We’re keen to ensure this campaign stands the test of time, keeping these important messages out in our communities.

"Often what the young person seeks more than anything else is love and attention and it is that desire which will be used to sexually exploit them. We should remember the young person may have been sexually exploited even if it appears that the sexual activity is consensual. A child cannot consent to their own abuse.

“The mantra for everyone must be if you see something or hear of something that causes you concern and causes you to think something is just not right then don’t ignore it. Don’t ignore your gut feeling - say something if you see something.”

A spokeswoman for the force said signs a child or young person is being sexually exploited include them receiving unexplained gifts or money, using their mobile phone excessively and secretively, having significantly older friends, playing truant from school or regularly going missing from home.

Assistant chief constable Rhiannon Kirk said offenders come from many different social and ethnic backgrounds, but they all have one thing in common.

She said: "They are abusing young people and are using their status or position to exploit vulnerable young people.

“We’re working robustly with our partner agencies to tackle child sexual exploitation but there is more we can all do and we need everyone to be vigilant.

"We will continue to target, disrupt and prosecute offenders to reinforce the message that this type of behaviour is not acceptable, it is child abuse and is a criminal offence.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, said this is an important initiative which raises awareness of child sexual exploitation and will no doubt help more people to spot the signs and show them where they can go to seek help and support.

If you or someone you know is being exploited, help is available. For confidential help and advice call Gwent Police on 101 or 999 if you think someone is in immediate danger. You can also ring childline for help and advice on 0800 11 11.