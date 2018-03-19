CAFES, shops, restaurants and other businesses and organisations in Newport are to be encouraged to provide a friendly and supportive environment for women breastfeeding their children.

Through the new Newport City Council scheme, businesses and other organisations providing services to the public will be offered training on their obligations under the Equality Act 2010, which made it an offence in England and Wales to discriminate against breastfeeding mothers. This includes asking a mother to stop breastfeeding or refusing to serve her.

Organisations taking part in the scheme managed by the One Newport partnership, which is made up of representatives of the council, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, emergency services, the Welsh Government and others, will display a logo showing they have taken part, and will also be listed on the council's website.

A council report said the plan is part of an effort to reduce obesity, with studies showing breastfed children are less likely to be overweight or obese later in life, and is due to be officially launched by the end of this month.

The report said each organisation taking part will be offered a 45-minute training session on their obligations under the Equality Act.

"By raising awareness to staff in public premises of the reasons why families choose to breastfeed and passing on some key information around the subject, the aim is that there will be more accessible places for breastfeeding to happen," it said.

"A logo will be displayed at premises for the public to see and identify that the premises is fully aware of breastfeeding and they will be supported to do so in that place.

"Each premise will then be added to a register that is accessible to the public via the Newport City Council website."

Although the Welsh Government previously ran a Wales-wide Breastfeeding Welcome Scheme, which aimed to educate businesses about their obligations around allowing women to breastfeed and promote the benefits generally, this ended in 2015, with the onus placed on local authorities to introduce similar schemes.

The council's cabinet member for community and resources Cllr David Mayer is due to sign off on the scheme later this week.