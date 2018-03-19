MY NAME is Araminta Jonsson and I am a writer and the editor of Pipe Down Magazine.

A magazine set up for people who need a voice, and people who are often not listened to, it brings recovery into the world and the world into recovery.

Never before have I gotten more out of my work at Pipe Down as much as I have in the last couple of months.

I have been through probably some of the most difficult times during my recovery since Christmas. For three weeks I was stuck in the darkest of depressions, unable at times to see a way out.

However, having Pipe Down and the team as support and knowing that they were relying on me to do a job, a job that I love and wanted to fulfil enabled me to keep my head above water.

During that time we started going into Parc Prison in Bridgend. Seeing the men in there engage and open up in our workshops gave me strength beyond anything I could ever have imagined. Little did I know how much I was going to need that strength in the month that followed.

The fifth issue of Pipe Down is out now, the theme of the issue was anticipation. I am now going to share something that is very personal to me: what the theme of this issue, anticipation, means to me today and why.

Anticipation is not real. It is imagined scenarios based purely on assumption. So whether good or bad, it makes no difference. Many of us, myself included, used to enjoy the anticipation of scoring and the anticipated effect of using much more than the actual using. Using at the end was horrendous for me, however, I still anticipated that it would be amazing.

So many of us live in the past or in the imagined future. That’s not really living. It can also be terribly, terribly dangerous.

This is the hardest thing I have ever had to write in these columns. My heart is broken, but if it helps just one person not to live, or die, in an imagined future then it will have been worth putting the words down on paper.

A few weeks ago someone very close to me took their life. They believed, for whatever reason, that the future they anticipated would be too awful to face. Please live for today. Live for now. If the present is unbearably hard, remember that change is the only constant.

For this column I have decided to share a short story from this issue of Pipe Down. It is a brilliant example of the talent that people have in recovery for creative writing.

If you would like to read more stories like this, or stories of other people’s experiences in active addiction and recovery you can download the anticipation issue 5 here pipedownmagazine.co.uk/download-issues

As always, we are looking for funding for the next issue. Please, if you have any interest in furthering our cause and the brilliant work we do, get in touch - araminta@pipedownmagazine.co.uk