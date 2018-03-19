A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a crash this morning.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said they received reports of a three-vehicle crash on the B4248, Blaenavon, at 7.34am this morning.

She said: "Three vehicles were involved - a Citroen car, Citroen van and a Hyundai car.

"The road was temporarily closed but it has now reopened."

The spokeswoman said the female driver of the Citroen car was taken to Nevill Hall Hospital, in Abergavenny, with minor injuries as a precautionary measure.