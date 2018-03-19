A NEWPORT mum who calls her disabled son "a little miracle" is reviving his fundraising page in a bid to fund further treatment for him, and highlight his progress, following an induced coma scare.

Nahella Hard's son Casey suffered brain damage due to a lack of oxygen and blood supply at birth.

The six-year-old is blind and suffers from spastic quadriplegia, cerebral palsy and severe epilepsy, among other health issues.

But Ms Hard says she wants to show what "a fighter" he is.

Casey was placed into an induced coma recently after suffering a seizure. Vomiting blood, he suffered a collapsed lung during the incident, before being transferred to Bristol Children's Hospital.

But just a week later, the Maes Ebbw School pupil was brought out of the coma and able to breathe without the help of an oxygen tank.

Ms Hard said this "amazed doctors", with Casey continuing to "prove the specialists wrong every day".

She added: "I really thought I was going to lose him for a while. It was awful.

"He wasn't able to breathe on his own and they said he would be using an oxygen tank for the next few nights. He actually proved them wrong by going without oxygen that night and then he was allowed to come home."

The 37-year-old, who was the South Wales Argus' Gwent's Best Mum 2017, also said: "Casey is doing amazing at the moment. We are so lucky to have him as he is such a happy boy. He really has come so far and is so determined.

"I always think this will break me but he is so strong and he smiles through everything, you can't help but smile as well.

"We call him a little miracle. He really is so strong and we are all so proud of him."

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CaseyHardsCause