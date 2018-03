A BOY has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Corporation Road, Newport, this morning.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said they were called to the crash at 8.56am this morning.

She said: "Three cars were involved.

"One passenger, a boy, was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital as a precautionary measure, with no serious injuries."

The spokeswoman said the vehicles have now been recovered and traffic is flowing again.