A CONVICT recalled to prison was told by a magistrate to “sort your life out” as he was sentenced to 21 days behind bars for possessing amphetamine.

Lady Diana Hayman-Joyce blasted Adam Matthias, at Newport Magistrates’ Court, after he committed the offence whilst on licence.

Prosecutor Rob Simpkins told magistrates how the defendant was arrested by police near shops at Greenmeadow in Cwmbran on February 7 after being wanted for a prison recall.

When the officers searched Matthias, of Thomas Street, Chepstow, they found a small green plastic bag containing £10 worth of amphetamine.

The court heard he was sentenced to a two and a half year custodial term at Cardiff Crown Court for burglary on September 30, 2016.

Mr Simpkins said the defendant had 19 convictions for 28 offences.

These also included a breach of an Anti-Social Behaviour Order, drug, assault and theft offences.

Alan Jones, mitigating, said the 20-year-old had admitted possessing the amphetamine and failing to surrender.

Lady Hayman-Joyce, chair of the magistrates, told Matthias: “You have an extensive record. You need to sort your life out.

“These offences were committed whilst you were on licence.”

Matthias was sentenced to three weeks in custody for possessing the drugs and seven days for failing to surrender.

These sentences will run concurrently with the time he must serve for the breach of licence.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

The defendant was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.