A DETERMINED cyclist with a rare genetic condition has passed through Gwent on a 5,000-mile ride across Great Britain.

Natalie Wilson is bidding to raise awareness about Ehlers Danlos Sydrome and offer inspiration to people with disabilities.

The 29-year-old is cycling around the British coast on a tricycle in a bid to raise £10,000 for the charity Ehlers-Danlos Support UK.

On Saturday - day 22 of the ride - Mrs Wilson crossed the Severn Bridge before riding through Monmouthshire and stopping off at the Wales National Velodrome in Newport.

Members of Newport Social cycling club and Newport Breeze riders joined her for the leg of the journey.

She wrote on her blog afterwards: "It was a good time to reflect on how far I’ve actually come on my journey, and it felt like a big milestone reaching the second of three countries.

"I am doing the ride to raise awareness about my medical condition and also to raise awareness that people with disabilities can still achieve through adapted means."

Mrs Wilson, from Wokingham, in England, was diagnosed with the rare disorder in 2010 while at university after she had undergone major brain surgery.

Symptoms of the condition include loose joints, muscle pain and fatigue and digestive problems.

Writing on her JustGiving page, she said: "I will have to manage and deal with chronic fatigue, avoid allergens and keep a careful eye on my heart rate and blood pressure. I will have to manage my bladder and bowel conditions whilst on the road.

"I might suffer from dislocations the majority of which I can relocate myself.

"And of course endure and control the muscle and joint pain cause by back-to-back-to-back cycling. At all times I will need to know where the nearest hospital is, especially in the remote areas of Scotland.

"This will be extremely difficult, challenging and painful, however many of us with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome overcome challenges like these every day."

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/zebraonabike

Follow her blog by visiting zebraonabike.co.uk.